The Technology Secretary will formally launch a £500 million fund aimed at backing British AI firms in the race to benefit from the new systems.

Liz Kendall will announce the first beneficiaries of the Sovereign AI Unit on Thursday at an event hosted by UK-based AI car firm Wayve.

Describing the fund as “one of the single most important things this Government will do for the future of this country”, Ms Kendall is expected to say: “We are betting on Britain.

“We are backing our brilliant innovators and entrepreneurs so we seize the benefits of this technology to reshape Britain for the benefit of all.”

The new unit is expected to both invest in British AI firms and provide them with access to supercomputers, research support and help bidding for government contracts.

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