Adam Robinson, 44, his wife, Helen, their two toddlers, a nanny and two close friends were passengers aboard the crashed Learjet 60 on Sunday

Adam and Helen Robinson and their kids were killed in the plane crash. Picture: Adam and Helen Robinson

By Chay Quinn

A tech tycoon and his young family have been named as victims of the horrific Learjet crash in Florida shortly after the 20-year-old copilot of the tragic flight was also identified.

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A family member confirmed to TMZ that Austin-based entrepreneur Adam Robinson, 44, his wife, Helen, their two toddlers and two close friends were aboard the crashed Learjet 60 on Sunday. The family was also travelling with their nanny. Their names have not yet been named officially by US authorities. A relative in Texas told The New York Post: "It's quite a blow. We had a daughter, her husband and two grandchildren on the plane." The identification of the Robinsons came shortly after Nathalia Gadelha was confirmed to have been the co-pilot who made a desperate call to air traffic control before the crash near Palm Beach, Florida. Ms Gadelha, who gained her pilot’s licence at age 17, was said by family members to have been at the controls of the Learjet 60 when it crashed on Sunday. Read more: 'We're out of time': Chilling cockpit audio reveals moment plane crashes and erupts into fireball in Florida killing nine Read more: Fog warning in place across parts of England and Wales as Met Office predicts a dry few days ahead of Bonfire night

Shocking dashcam footage captured the moment the jet suddenly nosedived to the ground near West Palm Beach before erupting into a huge ball of flames. Gadelha grew up in Palm Beach County and previously featured in a local media report after first getting her pilot's license in 2023 while she was still in high school. "I definitely do brag because people say, 'Oh, you can’t drive,' and I’m like, 'Yeah, but I can fly'," she told CBS12. The Learjet 60 plunged 34,000 feet before crashing into the ground just before 1pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Dashcam footage shows the fireball erupt following the crash. Picture: Aki Kuusisto/via REUTERS

Air traffic control audio from the plane’s final moments captured the pilot reciting part of the Lord’s Prayer as the aircraft lost control. In the recording, a man can be heard saying: “Who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name,” while Gadelha reportedly warned the aircraft had banked 60 degrees - meaning it was flying sideways. Moments later, the jet careened into a mobile home in Greenacres, Palm Beach County - leaving behind a large crater in the road. Officials have not yet released the identities of the remaining victims and are expected to provide further details at a press conference later on Monday. The aircraft, reportedly valued at around £1.6 million, was travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

Gadelha grew up in Palm Beach County and previously featured in a local media report after getting her pilot's license at the age of 17. Picture: Threads

Stormy weather has been raised as a possible factor, but the cause of the crash has not been confirmed. Aviation experts have also pointed to the risks posed by severe weather at high altitude, including a phenomenon known as “coffin corner”, where an aircraft’s safe operating speed range becomes extremely narrow. It had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for the Bahamas. Locals have described hearing a loud boom and something “like a missile” at the time of the crash, followed by tremors in the ground that "lifted" them into the air.