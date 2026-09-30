Third of Brits thinks smartphones have made people less likely to be on time
Texts like “so sorry, running late”, “five minutes away” and “just leaving now” are tought to be making lateness more socially acceptable.
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Nearly a third of Brits believe smartphones have made people less punctual, a new survey suggests.
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Almost half (49%) have a friend who is never on time and 29% think the arrival of phones is a reason for that.
Texts like “so sorry, running late” (31%), “five minutes away” (26%) and “just leaving now” (37%) are making lateness more socially acceptable.
Twenty-nine minutes late is seen as the point when unpunctuality becomes rude, according to the SVEDKA Vodka poll, while one hour (26%) is deemed unacceptable.
Eight in 10 (82%) are spending less time on their phone and more time socialising, which makes over half (51%) happier, with 63% meeting people in person more often than they were five years ago, and the pub (54%) emerging as the favourite place.