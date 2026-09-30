Nearly a third of Brits believe smartphones have made people less punctual, a new survey suggests.

Almost half (49%) have a friend who is never on time and 29% think the arrival of phones is a reason for that.

Texts like “so sorry, running late” (31%), “five minutes away” (26%) and “just leaving now” (37%) are making lateness more socially acceptable.

Twenty-nine minutes late is seen as the point when unpunctuality becomes rude, according to the SVEDKA Vodka poll, while one hour (26%) is deemed unacceptable.

Eight in 10 (82%) are spending less time on their phone and more time socialising, which makes over half (51%) happier, with 63% meeting people in person more often than they were five years ago, and the pub (54%) emerging as the favourite place.