The ‘special relationship’ is back, and tech is now its defining principle. And in a world increasingly defined by disorder and crises, closer cooperation is more important than ever before.

The truth is, when it comes to technology, you either have the capability or you do not. Right now, the numbers tell a worrying story for Britain.

The UK controls just 3% of the world’s AI computational power, while the United States holds a staggering 75%.

While Britain has some of the best AI researchers, universities, and startups in the world, it lacks the servers, energy systems, infrastructure, and capital resources to support or scale them globally.

At the same time, a new geopolitical order is being built.

The European Union has said that the rules-based world order is dead, democracy is under threat, and dissatisfaction with politics is on the rise.

Instead of falling into a state of despair, it’s necessary now, more than ever, to work together and build a stronger future.

It is technology, more than any other factor, that will ultimately decide whether a country is powerful or influential, and capable of creating prosperity.

Countries that best harness technology to transform their governments into efficient and effective operations that deliver for their people, drive productivity, and strengthen their economies will grow in influence and power, supporting their security both at home and abroad.

In signing this deal, the UK has taken one of its most important steps forward in the race by showing commitment to forging new partnerships and setting the country up to lead in AI.

The UK has huge strengths in its ability to apply and diffuse AI in its healthcare, its life sciences sector, and its talent. Today’s deal has unlocked the ability for Britain to use them.

President Trump and the United States are offering a clear solution – providing their muscle in AI, digital infrastructure, nuclear energy, and their significant financial resources.

Britain provides world-class talent, research excellence, and one of the most vibrant startup and technology ecosystems outside of Silicon Valley.

This agreement sets a strong foundation for Britain to deliver on its tech-enabled growth agenda.

But behind the headlines, and perhaps more importantly, President Trump’s tech deal with the UK shows that there are deep connections between the two countries.

Working together, the two countries can show the world what is possible.

Without change, as the United States continues to build and invest, the UK would likely continue to see itself fall further behind. That’s why this deal matters.

It gives Britain a chance not just to catch up, but to plug into America’s unrivalled infrastructure and expertise. By cementing a new “tech special relationship”, which has been discussed for years but never truly delivered, both countries can win.

This is not abstract hyperbole.

The technology revolution is already here.

The United States has extended a hand, and Britain must take it. Getting this right means NHS doctors getting faster and more accurate diagnoses for patients.

It means small businesses cutting costs and reaching new customers. It means smarter energy grids that keep bills lower, and safer streets as our security services harness AI to detect threats earlier.

In short: it’s about jobs, health, safety, and prosperity - the things we care about most.

It means investment flowing into towns and regions far beyond London, giving communities a stake in the global technology revolution.

Right now, countries around the world are pouring billions into their own AI and technology future.

They are building the companies that will transform the future, and decide which countries have power and which do not.

Britain cannot afford to dawdle. The country must build, innovate, and show the world what is possible.

This deal with Washington gives the country a framework and political momentum.

Britain must now follow through with bold, practical reforms at home. All of the components are here, but unless they are paired with world-class infrastructure, they will never be able to turn ideas into global-scale innovation.

This tech deal helps unlock that potential, but it must be matched by bold domestic action.

The choice is stark: invest and build now, or risk being sidelined as others write the rules of the future.

President Trump’s deal is not the end of the journey, but it is a vital start - a moment where Britain can seize the chance to lead, not follow. And while it won’t make the loudest headlines, it could make the biggest difference.

The true test of national strength in the 21st century is whether we can master technology, and with this deal, Britain and America have just put their foot on the accelerator.

Dr Keegan McBride is a tech and geopolitics expert at TBI

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position