The protestors told the men to "get out of our f***ing neighbourhood" during the clash outside a restaurant

The tech workers were confronted while eating inside. Picture: Alpha News

By Alex Storey

This is the moment when five technology workers having lunch at a Minneapolis deli had abuse hurled at them by locals who mistook them for ICE agents.

Warning: Contains strong language The innocent workers were enjoying a meal at Clancy's Deli when protesters gathered outside the building and shouted: "get out of our f***ing neighbourhood," and "if you're not with us, you're against us." One of the tech workers, named Lee, said afterwards that one protestor told him: "I hope you die," and that they deserved to be harassed because they were "white privileged males." The mob were protesting the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement workers in the city, two weeks after Renee Nicole Good died at the wheel of her SUV after being shot by agent Jonathan Ross. Read more: Shocking moment woman 'dragged from car' in Minnesota after 'blocking ICE agents' en route to doctor's appointment Read more: Two people shot by federal border control agents in Portland just days after mother killed by ICE in Minneapolis

It was reported they gathered outside the deli after a message was sent in the |SW Minneapolis Rapid Response Signal chat, which claimed that plain-clothed ICE officers were dining inside. Lee told local news outlet Alpha News, who obtained the video: "You don't tell extremists that random customers are ICE agents. "That's how people get hurt." He also added that one of his friends feared the group were going to to get shot. Lee said he and his group stepped outside and told the protesters that they simply created apps for local businesses, but they were instead greeted with insults and jeering as they tried to leave.

The protestors outside the restaurant. Picture: Alpha News

One protestor didn't; believe the claims and fired back: "You look like a f***ing ICE agent," while another screamed at them to "get the f*** out." In response, one of the workers said: "I don't support ICE either. I'm just trying to enjoy my lunch." Mother-of-three Ms Good was shot three times in the face by agent Ross as she attempted to drive away during a protest. Minnesotans have protested almost every day since the shooting, with the Trump administration drafting in hundreds of ICE agents in a bid to quell the demonstrations.

Clancy's Diner in Minnesota. Picture: Google Maps