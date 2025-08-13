The Technology Secretary has hit back at the Trump Administration after a US State Department report accused the UK of having “significant human rights issues.”

Speaking exclusively to LBC, Peter Kyle said “we have fantastic measures, historic measures... if you come right to the current moment with the Online Safety act, there are 50 separate mentions in legislation that give... protections to... freedom of speech.”

“I'm not saying anyone is right and wrong, because we are right to debate and discuss these issues and we welcome this kind of engagement.”

Mr Kyle also said the UK is in talks with the US over online safety: “I have engaged with American politicians, as I have with EU politicians, and I've been speaking to counterparts in Australia and other parts of the world about these challenges.”

“In a world which is moving increasingly online, we have to make sure that people have their right to freedom of speech, but we also have the right to life and we also have the right to protect children from... that kind of harm."

The annual U.S. human rights report singled out the UK for what it called “serious restrictions” on free expression.

Read more: Human rights ‘worsened’ in UK over the past year, says US report

Read more: UK must not let AI ‘wash over our economy’, says Science Secretary