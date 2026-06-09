The US Embassy has urged the Government not to ban social media for under-16s outright because of the effect on American tech giants

By Jacob Paul

The Government will not cave to pressure from the White House to abandon a proposed ban on social media for under 16s, the Technology Secretary has told LBC.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Liz Kendall insisted the ban is “not about stopping freedom of speech” after White House officials criticised the UK's plans for an Australia-style ban on youngsters using the platforms. “Well, they're entitled to their views, but I'm the British Secretary of State and I'm going to make the decision based on the interests of British children, young people and their families," she told Nick. She added: "Being groomed online is not about stopping freedom of speech." It comes after a submission to the Government's consultation on a social media ban was made by the US Embassy in Britain. In the document, the US warned against “prescribed one-size-fits-all government restrictions” and “blunt regulatory instruments” to tackle harms online. The notice, which was later published by the embassy, said the White House favoured “targeted requirements”on “pornographic and adult commercial content ... rather than broad social media bans”. It also raised concerns about age restrictions causing "disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies”. Other proposals from the consultation are app curfews and limits on more addictive features. The latest intervention from the US comes after a rift opened up in the "Special Relationship" after Vice President JD Vance blamed Henry Nowak's murder on a "mass invasion" of migrants into Britain. Read More: David Lammy told JD Vance 'you’re wrong' in robust call over Henry Nowak comments Read More: Iran and Israel end retaliatory strikes after Trump insists 'stop shooting'

Trump administration officials have criticised mooted plans for an Australia-style ban on youngsters using the platforms, saying they could harm freedom of speech. Picture: Alamy