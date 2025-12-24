Whether they celebrate Christmas or not, most people approach the festive period in their own way.

But one thing tends to be universal: it’s one of the only times in the year when we can be offline guilt-free. Emails ease off, meetings disappear, and the expectation of an instant reply fades into the background.

When that always-on pressure finally lifts, something valuable happens - people exhale. They rest. Many return in January with the clarity and energy they’ve been missing for months.

But why can’t this be the case all year round?

The current reality is that true disconnection is incredibly rare. This year, I recalled seeing research from Totaljobs which found that one in five people now take their work laptop on holiday, blurring the boundary between time off and time online. Even when we try to switch off, work has a habit of following us.

This scarcity of downtime shows in our own Twilio research. Many adults are actively seeking ways to claw back their attention: one in five has attempted a digital detox in the past year, and 83 per cent say solitude helps them recharge.

This need for breathing room is particularly prevalent among people in their thirties and early forties, who value uninterrupted time more than any other age group.

It makes sense when you consider how mid-career adults are carrying a disproportionate share of the digital load. Adults aged 36–40 now sit on an average of 2,228 unread personal emails (more than twice the national average), while 44 per cent of 36–50-year-olds say they feel pressure to be constantly online. These aren’t people resisting modern life; they simply have no space left to think.

As human behaviour technologist and PhD researcher Catherine Knibbs put it: “The generation who learned to be self-sufficient as children, teens and now working adults have found themselves in a world completely driven by digital demands

"While modern life doesn’t allow us to totally turn our back on technology, this shift means there’s a real need for more considered, careful usage of it in our workplaces, our personal lives, as well as by brands.”

Her point is clear: people aren’t asking for less technology - they’re asking for healthier terms of engagement, where digital tools support rather than overwhelm.

The rare calm of December shows us attention isn’t endless - and protecting it matters. Building in focus time, reducing unnecessary notifications, and being more intentional about when we need to be “always on” can make everyday life more sustainable. Technology isn’t the problem; the pace and pressure around it often are.

The holiday slowdown shouldn’t be the exception. It should be the blueprint. If a few quieter weeks can make us feel more connected, rested and energised, imagine what a more balanced relationship with technology could unlock for the rest of the year.

Sam Richardson is the Director of Executive Engagement, EMEA & APJ at Twilio.

