Senator Ted Cruz brands decision to axe Jimmy Kimmel 'mafioso' behaviour in break from Trump administration
High-profile Republican Senator Ted Cruz has broken ranks with the Trump administration and branded the suspension of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel as "mafioso" behaviour.
Listen to this article
The Disney-owned ABC has faced widespread criticism for its decision to suspend Kimmel after he suggested the suspected killer of right-wing conservative activist Charlie Kirk could have been a Trump supporter.
In the wake of Kimmel’s comments, Federal Communications Commission chair and Trump ally Brendan Carr threatened Disney with an investigation if it continued to air his late-night talk show.
President Donald Trump, who has been a long-time critic of Kimmel, hailed the decision.
Read more: Late-night talk show hosts defend Jimmy Kimmel after show suspended 'indefinitely' for Charlie Kirk comments
But Ted Cruz, who is usually a vocal of supporter of the Trump administration, called the move "dangerous as hell."
"I got to say that's right out of 'Goodfellas'," he said.
"That's right out of a mafioso coming into a bar going, 'Nice bar you have here.
"It would be a shame if something happened to it'."
Donald Trump has rejected any suggestion Kimmel was suspended in a bid to silence him, claiming it was because of his “bad ratings.”
Mr Trump told a UK press conference: "Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else.
"And he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk.
"And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago.
"So, you know, you could call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent."
The network reportedly pulled the show after several ABC-affiliated stations refused to air it, objecting to comments Kimmel made during shows on Monday and Tuesday.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely," a spokesperson for the Disney-owned network said in a statement.
Mr Trump made the comments during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on day two of his second state visit to the UK.
Earlier on Thursday, the US president praised ABC’s move in a post on Truth Social, writing: "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.
"Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even (Stephen) Colbert, if that’s possible."In an address to the audience during his show, Kimmel said the "MAGA gang are desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them".
He also said "this is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone they call their friend" in response to a video of the US president saying he was doing "very good" after Mr Kirk’s death.
Many famous names, including Ben Stiller and Jamie Lee Curtis, have taken to social media to voice their concerns and speak of their support of everyone’s right to free speech after the suspension.
California Governor Gavin Newsom called the cancellation of shows and firing of commentators "coordinated" and "dangerous".
The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) released a statement saying: "The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms."