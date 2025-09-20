US Senator Ted Cruz. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

High-profile Republican Senator Ted Cruz has broken ranks with the Trump administration and branded the suspension of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel as "mafioso" behaviour.

US President Donald Trump has claimed Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show was suspended because he “is not a talented person” and had “very bad ratings”. Picture: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

But Ted Cruz, who is usually a vocal of supporter of the Trump administration, called the move "dangerous as hell." "I got to say that's right out of 'Goodfellas'," he said. "That's right out of a mafioso coming into a bar going, 'Nice bar you have here. "It would be a shame if something happened to it'." Donald Trump has rejected any suggestion Kimmel was suspended in a bid to silence him, claiming it was because of his “bad ratings.” Mr Trump told a UK press conference: "Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else. "And he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk. "And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago. "So, you know, you could call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent." The network reportedly pulled the show after several ABC-affiliated stations refused to air it, objecting to comments Kimmel made during shows on Monday and Tuesday. "Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely," a spokesperson for the Disney-owned network said in a statement.

Donald Trump appears in court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024. Picture: Getty