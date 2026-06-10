Teen arrested after 'savage petrol bomb attack' in Belfast unrest
A teenager has been arrested after two police officers were “savagely targeted” with a petrol bomb during rioting in Co Antrim.
Listen to this article
The scenes came on Tuesday night as disorder broke out across Northern Ireland, and some parts of Great Britain after a knife attack in Belfast caused shockwaves.
One of the police officers injured after the throwing of the petrol bomb, while they were involved in public order duties in Carrickfergus, was taken to hospital, while the second officer was treated at the scene.
Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of riot at an address in Carrickfergus and he remained in custody on Wednesday night.
Read More: Police fire water cannons as thugs try to storm Belfast asylum hotel in second night of violence
Read More: Belfast 'hit list' of addresses shared on social media is 'totally unacceptable', PSNI say
Two police officers were also injured while tackling violence in Belfast on Tuesday night.
Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray said it was fortunate that the officers in Carrickfergus were not more seriously hurt.
He warned that more arrests will be made in the days ahead.
“Our officers were working to keep communities safe during disorder and were savagely targeted by a petrol bomb,” he said.
“It was fortunate they weren’t more seriously hurt. No one should be injured for doing their job – particularly when that job is working all hours to keep people from harm.
“Our investigation is picking up pace and we will be making more arrests in the days ahead.”
Police said anyone with information should contact officers on 101 or 999 in an emergency, while a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.