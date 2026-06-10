A teenager has been arrested after two police officers were “savagely targeted” with a petrol bomb during rioting in Co Antrim.

The scenes came on Tuesday night as disorder broke out across Northern Ireland, and some parts of Great Britain after a knife attack in Belfast caused shockwaves.

One of the police officers injured after the throwing of the petrol bomb, while they were involved in public order duties in Carrickfergus, was taken to hospital, while the second officer was treated at the scene.

Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of riot at an address in Carrickfergus and he remained in custody on Wednesday night.

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