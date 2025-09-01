A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after Logan Carter, 12, fell to his death from a roundabout in a playground.

Paying tribute to their son, Logan's family said he was a "much-loved son, brother, grandson, great grandson, cousin and friend to many."

A teenager has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

He was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.

Logan was playing at Wharton Recreation Ground off Ledward Street, Winsford, Cheshire, at around 6:11pm when the incident occurred.

Police believe Logan died after the wheels of an e-bike were used to speed up the roundabout in a Cheshire park on Friday.

“He had an infectious personality and a beautiful smile.

“Everyone wanted to be where Logan was.

“He was a little boy who was so full of life and wanted to make everyone laugh.

“He made every day worth living.

“Logan was everyone’s therapy person, their calm and he will be missed more than we can ever put into words.

“We are taking comfort from the words of support we have received whilst we take time to come to terms with the untimely loss of our blue-eyed boy.”

Detective Sergeant John Rhodes, of the protecting vulnerable people investigations unit at Cheshire Police, said: "This was a deeply tragic incident involving a very young victim and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the boy who sadly died at the scene.

"As part of our investigation into this incident, we are asking anyone who may have been in or around the Wharton Recreation Ground area just off Ledward Street in Winsford at around the time of the incident and saw anything that may aid us in our enquiries, to please get in touch.

"At this stage I would also like to ask the public not to feed into any speculation, particularly on social media, as this remains an ongoing investigation."

A force spokesperson added: "As part of this, officers are exploring reports that an e-bike was used to propel a children's roundabout in the park at around the time of the incident occurring."

Information can be provided to Cheshire Police through the force's website or by calling 101, quoting IML-216564.