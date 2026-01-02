Teen, 18, arrested after two-month-old baby taken to hospital with injuries on New Year's Day
Police were called to the Prince Rock area of Plymouth after an "altercation involving a group of people"
An 18-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a two-month-old baby was taken to hospital on New Year's Day.
Emergency services were called to an apartment in the Prince Rock area of Plymouth following concerns raised by residents.
An injured baby girl was found by police before being taken to Bristol Children's Hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or changing.
It was reported that an altercation involved two groups of people shortly before midnight.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that an 18-year-old male was arrested and taken to Charles Cross police station before being released on bail.
A force spokesperson said: "Detectives are investigating an assault which occurred in the Prince Rock area of Plymouth on 1 January.
"Officers were called shortly after midnight to reports of a disturbance and altercation involving a group of people.
"They attended the area of Mainstone Avenue and Elliot Road where they located a two-month-old baby with injuries.
"She was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital where her injuries were not being treated as life-threatening or changing.
"An 18-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident."