Police were called to the Prince Rock area of Plymouth after an "altercation involving a group of people"

The Prince Rock area of Plymouth, close to Mainstone Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

By Alex Storey

An 18-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a two-month-old baby was taken to hospital on New Year's Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to an apartment in the Prince Rock area of Plymouth following concerns raised by residents. An injured baby girl was found by police before being taken to Bristol Children's Hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or changing. It was reported that an altercation involved two groups of people shortly before midnight. Read more: Man appears in court charged with woman's New Year’s Eve murder Read more: Solicitor jailed for using £166k of twin brother's drug money to pay off mortgage

The injured girl was taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children. Picture: Alamy