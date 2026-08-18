Teen arrested after seriously injuring two-year-old girl with e-bike
The child was taken to hospital by air ambulance following the collision in Clacton on August 13.
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a two-year-old girl was struck by an electric bike.
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Essex Police said the child was taken to hospital by air ambulance following the collision in Clacton on August 13.
She remains in hospital with serious injuries.
The force said officers were called to reports of a collision involving an electric bike and a two-year-old pedestrian in Pathfields Road at about 9pm.
Police said the rider failed to stop at the scene and officers launched an investigation to find them.
An 18-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on Monday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
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He has been bailed until November 10 while inquiries continue.
The force is appealing for anyone with information or footage in relation to the incident to make a report to them online quoting incident 1436 of August 13 at www.essex.police.uk/digital101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Meanwhile, police seizures of e-bikes soared by 83% in a year, according to data obtained under freedom of information laws.
Some 7,049 of the machines were confiscated across the UK in the 12 months to May 19, compared with 3,858 during the previous year.
Under UK law, legal e-bikes are known as electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs) and must meet certain safety regulations such as their electric motor having a maximum power output of 250 watts and cutting out when a speed of 15.5mph is reached.