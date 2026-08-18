A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a two-year-old girl was struck by an electric bike.

Essex Police said the child was taken to hospital by air ambulance following the collision in Clacton on August 13.

She remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The force said officers were called to reports of a collision involving an electric bike and a two-year-old pedestrian in Pathfields Road at about 9pm.

Police said the rider failed to stop at the scene and officers launched an investigation to find them.

An 18-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on Monday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Read more: Police seizures of ‘menace’ e-bikes leap 83% in a year

Read more: Sentence for e-bike teen who killed woman, 86, to be reviewed