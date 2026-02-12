Teen, 13, charged with two counts of attempted murder after two boys stabbed at London school
The investigation was passed to Counter Terrorism Policing London, but it has not been declared a terrorist incident.
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two boys were seriously injured in a stabbing at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Two boys – aged 12 and 13 – were taken to hospital with stab wounds on Tuesday. They remain in hospital in a stable condition.
The teenage suspect was arrested after he was seen at a mosque hours after the stabbings.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, the investigation was passed to Counter Terrorism Policing London, although at this time, it has not been declared a terrorist incident.
The boy is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Youth Court later this morning - Thursday, 12 February.
T/Commander Helen Flanagan, from Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “These are extremely serious charges against a young boy, and we continue to support the victims and their families, as well as the wider school community following this shocking incident.
"While we have now charged the boy with these offences, our investigation is ongoing and detectives will continue to carry out enquiries in the local area.
"We are working closely with local policing colleagues in the Brent area and I would also like to thank the school and the wider local community for their support in recent days.”