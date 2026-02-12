A 13-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two boys were seriously injured in a stabbing at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two boys – aged 12 and 13 – were taken to hospital with stab wounds on Tuesday. They remain in hospital in a stable condition.

The teenage suspect was arrested after he was seen at a mosque hours after the stabbings.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, the investigation was passed to Counter Terrorism Policing London, although at this time, it has not been declared a terrorist incident.

The boy is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Youth Court later this morning - Thursday, 12 February.

