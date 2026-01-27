A teenager has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 14-year-old boy died after their e-scooter crashed into a car.

Jacob Calland was seriously injured in the collision on Southmoor Road, Wythenshawe in March last year, Greater Manchester Police said.

He later died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

A boy, 14, has now been charged with causing death by driving while unlicensed and causing death by driving while uninsured.

The teenager cannot be named for legal reasons and has been released on bail to next appear at Manchester Youth Court on February 24.

Jacob's mother Carly Calland has called for stricter regulation on e-scooters since the fatal crash.

The bereaved mother has declared that "if I can save one life, it is going to be worth it" amid her ongoing campaign.

E-scooters are currently legal to buy and use on private land in the UK, but privately owned scooters are illegal to ride on public roads unless hired through an authorised scheme.

Carly has callled for licenses to be required to ride e-scooters, with restrictions on the vehicles being sold to those under 18.

She also has demanded that passengers riding on the back of the scooters be prohibited from doing so.

In a heartbreaking tribute issued shortly after Jacob's death, Ms Calland described her son as "very loving, headstrong, and a cheeky chappy".

"He knew what he wanted in life and he was always going to go for it," she said.

Alongside her calls for e-scooter licences and a ban on their sale to children, Ms Calland wants to see more safety equipment on the vehicles.

She said: "When we get in a car we have to wear a seat belt. Why when they get on the e-scooters do they just get to go on them with no helmets [and] no safety equipment?"

She said: "You think it is never going to be you. I thought the same. I never thought that my son was going to die on an e-scooter.

"I hope no other parent, brother, sister... has to go through this because it isn't an easy journey.

"I just hope that our message and campaign and... putting my pain into [Jacob's] power is going to save somebody else from doing this."

Last summer, a Department for Transport spokesperson said road safety was a "top priority".

"Every death on our roads is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one in this way," they said.

"E-scooters are only legal to use on the roads as part of government-run trials, which recommend helmets and include minimum age, licensing, insurance, and training requirements."