By Ella Bennett

A man is set to appear in court accused of endangering others during a sea crossing to the UK in what is believed to be the first charge under newly introduced border security legislation.

Aman Naseri is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following the alleged offence on January 5, a HM Courts and Tribunals spokesperson said. The 18-year-old is also accused of entering the UK without valid entry clearance, the spokesperson added. The new offence is part of a range of measures introduced to curb Channel crossings which came into force under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act which became law in December. Read more: Afghan migrant housed in hotel pleads guilty to sexual offences against three women Read more: Powers to seize mobile phones of Channel migrants come into force

According to the Home Office, the charge of endangering others during a sea crossing is to stop more people being crammed into unsafe boats and would apply to those involved in physical aggression and intimidation, as well as anyone who resists rescue. When the plans for the offence were first announced last January, Home Office sources said there had been instances of “floating crime scenes” where people had acted in such a reckless way people died on board in crushes and drownings. The new charge could include physical or psychological injury, and covers journeys by water to the UK from France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Under the offence, those who endanger or risk another life at sea could face up to six years in prison