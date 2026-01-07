Teen believed to be first charged with endangering others during sea crossing
The new offence is part of a range of measures introduced to curb Channel crossings
A man is set to appear in court accused of endangering others during a sea crossing to the UK in what is believed to be the first charge under newly introduced border security legislation.
Listen to this article
Aman Naseri is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following the alleged offence on January 5, a HM Courts and Tribunals spokesperson said.
The 18-year-old is also accused of entering the UK without valid entry clearance, the spokesperson added.
The new offence is part of a range of measures introduced to curb Channel crossings which came into force under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act which became law in December.
Read more: Afghan migrant housed in hotel pleads guilty to sexual offences against three women
Read more: Powers to seize mobile phones of Channel migrants come into force
According to the Home Office, the charge of endangering others during a sea crossing is to stop more people being crammed into unsafe boats and would apply to those involved in physical aggression and intimidation, as well as anyone who resists rescue.
When the plans for the offence were first announced last January, Home Office sources said there had been instances of “floating crime scenes” where people had acted in such a reckless way people died on board in crushes and drownings.
The new charge could include physical or psychological injury, and covers journeys by water to the UK from France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Under the offence, those who endanger or risk another life at sea could face up to six years in prison
As part of the new powers to tackle the small boat crossings, mobile phones and Sim cards will now be seized from migrants without needing to arrest them.
Officers have begun taking electronic devices from people at Manston processing centre in Kent, with technology on site to download data from them in a bid to gather intelligence on people smugglers.
Border security minister Alex Norris said: “We promised to restore order and control to our borders which means taking on the people smuggling networks behind this deadly trade.
“That is exactly why we are implementing robust new laws with powerful offences to intercept, disrupt and dismantle these vile gangs faster than ever before and cut off their supply chains.
“These operational measures sit alongside sweeping reforms to the system, to make it less attractive for migrants to come here illegally and remove and deport people faster.”