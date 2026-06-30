Boy, 13, dies after going into the water at London's Royal Docks
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 13-year-old boy has died after going into the water at London's Royal Victoria Dock.
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The London Ambulance Service was called to the scene at Dock Road, Silvertown to reports of a person in the water at 4.07pm on Monday.
The boy was recovered from the water by first responders. First aid was performed before he was taken to a nearby hospital, but he was sadly pronounced dead.
The identity of the child has not been released, but his next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.
A police investigation is under way, the conclusion of which will be passed to the coroner.
At this stage there is nothing to suggest the involvement of a third party. There were no other individuals reported in the water or other reported injuries.
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A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:“We were called at 4.07pm on Monday 29 June to reports of a person in the water at Dock Road, Silvertown.
“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and paramedics from our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.
“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The death comes after seven deaths related to open-water swimming were reported during the June heatwave.
Throughout the high heat in May, at least 15 people, the majority of whom were children, drowned whilst swimming in open water.
It prompted widespread warnings about the dangers of trying to cool off with a swim in the sea, lake or river, as the water is often much colder than expected and can cause cold water shock syndrome that can prove fatal.