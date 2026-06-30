A 13-year-old boy has died after going into the water at London's Royal Victoria Dock.

The London Ambulance Service was called to the scene at Dock Road, Silvertown to reports of a person in the water at 4.07pm on Monday.

The boy was recovered from the water by first responders. First aid was performed before he was taken to a nearby hospital, but he was sadly pronounced dead.

The identity of the child has not been released, but his next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A police investigation is under way, the conclusion of which will be passed to the coroner.

At this stage there is nothing to suggest the involvement of a third party. There were no other individuals reported in the water or other reported injuries.

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