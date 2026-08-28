A teenage girl has become the first person in the UK to have a dissolvable implant fitted to close a hole in her heart that is around the size of a 10 pence piece. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

A teenage girl has become the first person in the UK to have a dissolvable implant fitted to close a hole in her heart that is around the size of a 10 pence piece.

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Lillie Yale, from Warrington, faced having a permanent metal device, which would have hindered her dream of becoming a professional rugby player. However, the biodegradable implant will act as a scaffold for Lillie’s heart to heal itself over the coming months and years, before fully dissolving and leaving behind no trace. The procedure was performed on the 14-year-old by surgeons at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool in June. It is the first time the device, known as Memosorb, has been used on a patient with an atrial septal defect (ASD), a hole in the wall that divides the two upper chambers of the heart, in the UK. Lillie’s mother Becci Nichols, 38, said her daughter is “healing perfectly” and has since ran a 5k, visited a theme park and has returned to playing rugby. Memosorb is made of biomedical polymers, commonly used in dissolvable stitches. Read More: London patient becomes first in the world to undergo AI-assisted brain surgery Read More: England ‘could become one of the first countries to eliminate’ hepatitis C

Lillie Yale, from Warrington, faced having a permanent metal device, which would have hindered her dream of becoming a professional rugby player. Picture: PA

Dr Salim Jivanji, consultant paediatric cardiologist at Alder Hey, told the Press Association: “The device looks very similar to a normal existing device that we have on the market. “The difference being that it’s made out of a polymer.” He said with a traditional metal device, tissue would start lining the implant, while Memosorb acts as a “scaffold”. “The body reacts with the structure of the device,” Dr Jivanji told PA. “It slowly covers it with the lining of the heart, and the polymer starts getting dissolved into carbon dioxide and water within the tissue and slowly disappears completely. “I would say in anywhere between six to 24 months the only thing you’ll see is what looks like a normal septum with no hole in it.” According to Dr Jivanji, Lillie would not have been able to play rugby if she had a metal implant, as there is a risk it could be dislodged by heavy impact before her heart was fully healed. There is also a risk of mechanical stress to a metal device in the heart. However, he said his patient was “determined” to continue with the sport. Alder Hey secured a special licence from the medicines regulator to use Memosorb on Lillie.

Alder Hey secured a special licence from the medicines regulator to use Memosorb on Lillie. Picture: PA