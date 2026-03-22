Kahli Goodwin has described the past week as "traumatic" after her daughter contracted meningitis B following a visit to Club Chemistry in Kent, describing her battle as a "life and death situation".

"It's been a whirlwind of emotions, but she's back, so we're absolutely over the moon," Kahli told LBC News, after she brought Keeleigh back to her home from hospital on Saturday night.

"She's back with me, and she's in bed at the moment, having a good sleep. So we're really, really pleased".

Keeleigh contracted the disease after visiting Club Chemistry in Canterbury, Kent, on March 12.

Two days later, the 21-year-old restaurant worker said she felt unwell, but thought it was due to a bad case of Covid.

Later that evening, she collapsed in her Canterbury flat and was taken to hospital by her flatmate, where she was told she had meningitis.

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Kahli received a call from her daughter at about 6pm to say that she was allowed to come home and went to collect her.

After hugging her, Keeleigh "gave her a look as if to say, 'really?'" As a treat, they ordered a Pizza Hut and "just had a nice evening, just me and her sister chilling. It was really lovely, really nice to have her back," Kahli said.