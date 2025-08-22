A teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Noah Smedley during a drug deal last year.

Smedley also tried to escape, but collapsed before dying.

The murder was caught on CCTV, which showed Hartle, who had an "obsession with knives", attempting to flee the scene.

Appearing in court today, Hartle was handed a life sentence, with a minimum of 20 years detention.

Speaking when Hartle was found guilty, Detective Constable Emma Barnes-Marriott, officer in the case said: “Noah was an unarmed teenager, who was simply meeting with friends on the night Charles Hartle decided to end his life.“Noah did not threaten Hartle and showed nothing but friendliness towards him that evening, and yet he was brutally murdered.

“Charles Hartle is a callous and calculating young man, who has shown no recognition or remorse for taking another teenager’s life.“He carried a knife with the intention to use it, over what appears to be a petty disagreement that only he was aware of, and a sense of bravado.

“I’d like to thank Noah’s family for their support during our investigation and the trial.

“No family should have to go through the ordeal of losing a loved one, especially at such a young age, and to have to relive their last moments at trial is an additional blow that Hartle could have spared them from.

“Instead, despite overwhelming evidence, he remained silent and refused to take responsibility for Noah’s murder.

“I know that nothing will bring Noah back but hope that today’s verdict has provided his family with some comfort that justice has been done.”