A teenager allegedly stabbed a woman to death within hours of arriving in the UK and renting a room from her via Airbnb.

Enzo Bettamio, 18, was charged with the murder of 27-year-old Kamonnan Thiamphanit, also known as Angela, after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates last week.

On Tuesday, the dual Brazilian and Italian national appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Wandsworth Jail.

Prosecutor Nadeem Holland told how the defendant had allegedly killed Ms Thiamphanit during a period of just 24 hours in the UK in 2024.

Bettamio, then aged 16, had arrived in the UK on a flight from Los Angeles on April 5 2024.

He had allegedly used the Airbnb application to book a room for a month at the victim’s property in Stanhope Place, near Marble Arch in central London.