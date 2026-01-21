Callum Baker-Osborne drowned while saving family members who were swept out to sea in Poole

Callum Baker-Osborne drowned while saving family members who were swept out to sea in Poole. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

An 18-year-old who drowned rescuing relatives from the sea has been awarded a posthumous bravery award, as his family paid tribute to the 'life and soul of the party'.

Callum Baker-Osborne was on holiday in Poole in July 2021 when several family members were swept into deep water by a strong tidal current. Heroic Callun leapt into the sea to help his mother, sister and young nieces and nephews. Despite saving multiple younger relatives from the currents, he got into trouble himself and drowned. Callum has been posthumously awarded the King's Commendation for Bravery.

Callum has been posthumously awarded the King's Commendation for Bravery (pictured). Picture: Getty

His sister Samantha Grady, 30, said that Mr Baker-Osborne was "very much the comical one out of the siblings" and "made every single person laugh". She said: "He truly was the life and soul of the party, like the most incredible person. He just went out of his way to try to help anyone, at any point." Reflecting on his award, Mrs Grady said: "It was like a release, like finally he's being recognised for what we've said all along. He truly is a hero. "When we got the phone call, we were just a bit in shell-shock for a while, to be fair, sort of like, 'Is this really happening?' "And we were just blown away. It just made us feel like we could breathe. "Since we've lost Callum, we've worked so hard to raise so much money to make a change in people's lives, and we've never, ever expected anything in return for doing that. "We just did that for Callum, and then it was like a sign from Callum to say, 'We've got this, you've got this for me'."

Folajimi-Olubumni Adewole, whose memorial is pictured, was also awarded the medal after he lost his life saving a woman who had fallen into the River Thames in April 2021. Picture: Alamy

Mr Baker-Osborne's body was tragically found washed up four days later at Lake Pier in Poole Harbour - about a mile from where he entered the water. Gallantry awards are given out in recognition of courage and bravery in the face of unimaginable danger. Also being awarded the King's Commendation for Bravery are Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole and Joaquin Garcia. Mr Olubunmi-Adewole, 20, died after jumping into the River Thames to save a woman on April 24, 2021. He was on his way home from work at a central London restaurant when he entered the water with Mr Garcia, whom he did not know, near London Bridge at around midnight. Mr Garcia, 26, said: "It's a really great honour and, for me, it can feel a reminder that what I did was something good. "It brings me so much peace that I was told that without me helping her float and carrying her, she wouldn't have survived."