Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of the murder after girl, 9, found dead in Weston-super-Mare home
Police were called to Lime Close in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare on Monday
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a nine-year-old-girl who was found dead at an address in Weston-super-Mare on Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Police were called to Lime Close in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, at 18:09 GMT on Monday, where the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
The boy was arrested in Worle at 18:19 and is currently in police custody.
House-to-house inquiries are being carried out, with a police cordon remaining in place, Avon and Somerset Police confirmed.
Superintendent Jen Appleford said after the death of the young girl: “We know the whole of Weston-super-Mare will be distraught and shocked to learn of this utterly dreadful news.
“The girl’s family were informed last night of what had happened.
"It is impossible for us to adequately put into words the pain and anguish they are feeling right now. Our heartfelt condolences go out to them, and we’ll ensure they receive support from a specially-trained officer."
A criminal investigation is underway.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.
The force added that "the formal identification process has not yet been completed, and a post-mortem examination will also be conducted.
“Out of respect for the family we’d please ask people not to speculate on the circumstances, or the identities of those involved, because that will only add to their enormous distress.”
