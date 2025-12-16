A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a nine-year-old-girl who was found dead at an address in Weston-super-Mare on Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Police were called to Lime Close in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, at 18:09 GMT on Monday, where the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was arrested in Worle at 18:19 and is currently in police custody.

House-to-house inquiries are being carried out, with a police cordon remaining in place, Avon and Somerset Police confirmed.

Superintendent Jen Appleford said after the death of the young girl: “We know the whole of Weston-super-Mare will be distraught and shocked to learn of this utterly dreadful news.

