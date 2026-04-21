A 17-year-old boy has been charged with arson after an attack on a synagogue in north-west London.

The teenager, a British national from Brent, north-west London, who has not been named because of his age, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of arson not endangering life.

Footage was posted online of a figure in dark clothing setting light to a bottle of liquid and throwing it through a window at Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow late on Saturday.

Jewish charity the Community Security Trust said minor smoke damage to an internal room was caused but there were no injuries or significant structural damage.

A 19-year-old man who was also arrested after the attack has been released on bail pending further inquiries, the Metropolitan Police said.

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