A pupil who allegedly assaulted a teacher at a school in Milford Haven has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article on education premises.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the 15-year-old boy has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Officers were called to Milford Haven Comprehensive School in the Pembrokeshire region of south-west Wales at about 3.20pm on Thursday, following a report that a teacher was assaulted by a pupil brandishing a weapon.

The teacher was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The school was closed on Friday and police said all of the pupils “returned home unharmed”.

Following the incident, the Welsh First Minister said “violence of any kind has no place in our schools”.