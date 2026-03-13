The 18-year-old was sentenced to 14 months in jail on Friday

Harrison Carter, 18 (left) and George Stephenson, 17, were killed in a crash near Marston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Georgia Rowe

An 18-year-old driver who partied and went on a skiing holiday in the months after she killed two teenage passengers in a crash has been sentenced to 14 months in jail.

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Harrison Carter, 18, and George Stephenson, 17, who had recently finished their A-level exams, died following a collision in the village of Marston on June 20 last year. Madeleine Lonsdale, who had raced another car at 100mph during a trip to a petrol station to buy snacks, alcohol and vapes, partied "repeatedly" and choreographed TikToks in the months after their deaths, Lincoln Crown Court heard. The defendant, who passed her driving test about 12 weeks before the crash, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing the teenagers’ deaths by careless or inconsiderate driving at a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in January. Lonsdale looked upset in the dock on Friday, while wearing a white shirt and black jacket, as the packed public gallery heard the facts of the case. Read more: Man jailed for 'cold-blooded' murder of ex-wife who he buried in 'makeshift grave' in garden Read more: Man jailed for manufacturing ammunition ‘in case UK was invaded’

The crash happened on Toll Bar Road, Marston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

Prosecutor Steven Taylor told the court that Mr Carter and George set off as passengers in Lonsdale’s Kia Niro in the early hours of the morning to go to an Esso petrol station off the A1. Mr Taylor said: “She took a left turn down a rural country road and … down that road for a distance, evidently accelerated to over 70mph. “In due course she failed to negotiate a right-hand bend further along the road.” He added: “It appears she misjudged the distance to the first bend and failed to slow down at all on her approach.” The court heard that the car was travelling at 76mph seconds before it collided with the tree in Toll Bar Road and then landed on its side.

Madeleine Lonsdale, 18. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

The unlit road was subject to a 60mph limit, Mr Taylor said, and a sign warned of the upcoming bend. Mr Carter was in the front passenger seat while George had been sitting directly behind him in the rear of the car. “Both tragically suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene,” Mr Taylor said. The court heard Lonsdale had a relatively minor injury to her wrist. Another car driven by a teenage friend was following Lonsdale’s vehicle but managed to avoid the collision, the prosecutor told the court. Mr Taylor said Lonsdale and the other driver decided to “see how fast their respective vehicles could go” and “effectively raced each other” before the crash, briefly travelling at 100mph on the A1. Sarah Carter said of her son Mr Carter, who wanted to pursue a career in law: “Harry was taken from us because Madeleine chose to speed. “He will never be able to celebrate the amazing exam results that he achieved.”