A third is also in a serious condition in hospital and two more are being treated for non-life threatening injuries

Essex Police said officers were called by the ambulance service at 5.35pm on Wednesday after reports that several people had got into difficulty in the water near Seaview Avenue, West Mersea, Essex. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A teenage girl and a woman in her 40s have died after several people got into difficulty in the water off a popular UK beach.

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The pair were rushed to hospital after getting into the water off the coast of West Mersea, and another is and another is seriously ill in hospital, Essex Police said. Emergency services have urged people to avoid part of the beach after what the coastguard rescue team described as a "tragic incident". It is thought that the three people involved are known to each other. Read more: No charges over my sister's methanol poisoning death in Laos are a 'slap in the face' says brother of victim Read more: US and Saudi Arabia reach nuclear energy deal amid Iran war

The area is known for its strong tides which can take swimmers by surprise. Picture: Alamy

Two other people are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The West Mersea Coastguard Rescue Team said on Facebook that they had been called to an incident near Seaview Avenue on Wednesday evening. At least six ambulances were present alongside a a dozen police cars, a fire engine, a lifeboat, two air ambulances and a coastguard helicopter yesterday evening, but the beach has since reopened. The area is known for its strong currents, which is often said to take swimmers by surprise.

Beach huts on the beach at West Mersea. Picture: Alamy

One tourist told the Daily Mail: "We heard that the incident involved an Asian family. "Children got into difficulty and adults went in the water after them, only to get into difficulty as well. 'Other people on the beach went into the water to try and help, but it looks like there were fatalities." Detective Chief Inspector Al Pitcher said: "Today, our thoughts remain with the family members who are coming to terms with their loss. "We are grateful to the people who have already spoken to us and helped with our inquiries.