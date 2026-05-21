Teenage girl, 15, 'bundled into car by knifeman' in leafy Cheshire town and 'held for hours' as man, 56, arrested
After a frantic search, police found the teenager in the early hours of the morning trapped in a vehicle in the car park of a hotel
A 15-year-old girl was forced into a car at knifepoint while walking alone in Bowdon, before being found hours later in a hotel car park in Cheshire.
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The teenage girl was walking alone on Bradgate Road at around 6:45pm when she was forced into the vehicle by a man brandishing a knife.
She was reported missing around 9pm on Monday May 18.
After a frantic search, police found the teenager in the early hours of the morning, trapped in a vehicle in the car park of the Cottons Hotel and Spa in Knutsford.
A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Working alongside Cheshire Police, we have arrested a man on suspicion of abduction after a teenage girl was reported missing from Altrincham on Monday 18 May."
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Police continued: “The incident is believed to have occurred on Bradgate Road, Altrincham at around 7pm. Specialist officers are supporting the girl and her family.
“There is no wider risk to the public. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.
“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any footage from the area is urged to contact police on 101 or via LiveChat on our website, quoting log 3609 of 18/05/2026.
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”
Greater Manchester Police said the man arrested is white, and detectives have been granted extra time to question him.
It is understood the incident is being treated as random and that the girl is not known to the suspect.