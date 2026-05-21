A 15-year-old girl was forced into a car at knifepoint while walking alone in Bowdon, before being found hours later in a hotel car park in Cheshire.

The teenage girl was walking alone on Bradgate Road at around 6:45pm when she was forced into the vehicle by a man brandishing a knife.

She was reported missing around 9pm on Monday May 18.

After a frantic search, police found the teenager in the early hours of the morning, trapped in a vehicle in the car park of the Cottons Hotel and Spa in Knutsford.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Working alongside Cheshire Police, we have arrested a man on suspicion of abduction after a teenage girl was reported missing from Altrincham on Monday 18 May."

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