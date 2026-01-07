Teenage girl falls out back of ambulance onto motorway causing severe disruption
Drivers were advised to 'look for an alternative route' to avoid major disruption caused by the shocking incident
A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after falling from the back of a moving ambulance on the M6 on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the southbound carriageway at junction 32, which links the M6 to the M55, at around 5.15pm.
The girl was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where her injuries were described as minor.
Lancashire Police initially reported they were responding to a road traffic collision and warned motorists that the motorway would be closed for some time while the situation was assessed.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At 5.17pm on Tuesday 6 January, we received a report that a teenage girl had fallen from the back of an ambulance on the M6 southbound to M55 slip road.
"She was taken to hospital but is thankfully not thought to have suffered any serious injuries. The motorway was closed briefly and has now fully reopened.”
Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes due to major disruption caused by the incident.
The area was closed for nearly two hours and all lanes re-opened at around 7pm.
The North West Ambulance Service later confirmed the incident, saying: “At 5.16pm yesterday evening, a female patient exited a moving ambulance travelling on the slip road between the M6 and M55.
"The patient was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries. Thankfully, no one else was injured.
"We are working with Lancashire Police and wish the patient a speedy recovery.”