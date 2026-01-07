A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after falling from the back of a moving ambulance on the M6 on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the southbound carriageway at junction 32, which links the M6 to the M55, at around 5.15pm.

The girl was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where her injuries were described as minor.

Lancashire Police initially reported they were responding to a road traffic collision and warned motorists that the motorway would be closed for some time while the situation was assessed.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At 5.17pm on Tuesday 6 January, we received a report that a teenage girl had fallen from the back of an ambulance on the M6 southbound to M55 slip road.

Read more: Police wrongly tell family their son is dead after fatal crash

Read more: Anthony Joshua breaks silence in emotional first post since surviving fatal crash that killed two close friends