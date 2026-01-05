(L-R) Jaidee Bingham, Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy and Mia Campos-Jorge. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Three teenage members of a county lines drug gang have been jailed after beating a man to death before posing for selfies and dancing.

The girls, who can now be named after turning 18, beat Anthony Marks, 51, to death in a drug retribution attack. Mr Marks was found with serious injuries to his head and arms at King’s Cross Station on August 10, 2024. He died in hospital more than a month later. His teenage killers posted photos and video on the night of the attack, showing them dancing, posing for selfies and laughing.

Jaidee Bingham, 18, was found guilty of murder. Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy, 18, and Mia Campos-Jorge, 19, were found guilty of manslaughter by a majority verdict at the Old Bailey on October 30 2025. Bingham and Bradshaw-McKoy were 16 years old when they killed the victim, while Campos-Jorge was 17.

Messages found on the girls' phones appeared to reference the incident. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Mr Marks was hut with a car bumper before being chased through the streets of London, before being stamped onboard and beaten with a gin bottle. Judge Mark Dennis, KC, said: “The deceased was involved in what started as a minor altercation which then developed into an exchange of blows and unlawful assault and a chase as he endeavoured to run away. “Having fallen to the ground he was subjected to kicks and then struck at least twice to the head with a glass bottle. “He had a longstanding addiction to Class A drugs and would regularly purchase his drugs from an established drugs line which operated in the King's Cross area. “The victim was a vulnerable individual who was outnumbered in the assault and repeatedly struck both when on the floor and when trying to run away.” Detective Inspector Jim Barry, of the Met's Specialist Crime North, who led the investigation, said: “This is a particularly callous murder that gives an insight into the ruthless brutality of county lines gangs.

Anthony Marks, 51, was beaten to death in the street. Picture: Metropolitan Police