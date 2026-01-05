Teenage girl gang members who danced after beating man to death with gin bottle jailed for 23 years
Three teenage members of a county lines drug gang have been jailed after beating a man to death before posing for selfies and dancing.
The girls, who can now be named after turning 18, beat Anthony Marks, 51, to death in a drug retribution attack.
Mr Marks was found with serious injuries to his head and arms at King’s Cross Station on August 10, 2024. He died in hospital more than a month later.
His teenage killers posted photos and video on the night of the attack, showing them dancing, posing for selfies and laughing.
Jaidee Bingham, 18, was found guilty of murder. Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy, 18, and Mia Campos-Jorge, 19, were found guilty of manslaughter by a majority verdict at the Old Bailey on October 30 2025.
Bingham and Bradshaw-McKoy were 16 years old when they killed the victim, while Campos-Jorge was 17.
Mr Marks was hut with a car bumper before being chased through the streets of London, before being stamped onboard and beaten with a gin bottle.
Judge Mark Dennis, KC, said: “The deceased was involved in what started as a minor altercation which then developed into an exchange of blows and unlawful assault and a chase as he endeavoured to run away.
“Having fallen to the ground he was subjected to kicks and then struck at least twice to the head with a glass bottle.
“He had a longstanding addiction to Class A drugs and would regularly purchase his drugs from an established drugs line which operated in the King's Cross area.
“The victim was a vulnerable individual who was outnumbered in the assault and repeatedly struck both when on the floor and when trying to run away.”
Detective Inspector Jim Barry, of the Met's Specialist Crime North, who led the investigation, said: “This is a particularly callous murder that gives an insight into the ruthless brutality of county lines gangs.
“The ages of Bingham, Bradshaw-McKoy and Campos-Jorge are particularly shocking. But the fact that they were teenagers does not excuse their violent actions as part of a drug line that has brought fear and intimidation to London's streets.
“They believed they had escaped justice, even posing for selfies together and laughing about what they had done. There is a sense of justice that officers were able to use these to place them at the scene of the crime.
“This verdict shows how the Met is taking the fight to criminal gangs and committed to getting justice for their victims.”
Bingham was arrested on Friday, October 4, 2024 and charged with murder on Sunday, October 6.
Bradshaw-McKoy was arrested on Thursday, November 28, 2024 and charged on Monday, November 29. Campos-Jorge was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, December 9, 2024.
The three have now been sentenced to a combined total of more than 23 years behind bars for their roles in the killing.