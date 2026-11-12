Leeds Crown Court heard that the boy had been in “on-off” relationships with both girls, and they would regularly argue over him.

By Ella Bennett

A teenage girl who stabbed another to death during a pre-planned fight over a boy has pleaded guilty to murder.

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Chloe Watson Dransfield, 16, was fatally stabbed by Kayla Smith, 18, in the early hours of March 28. Chloe was taken to Smith's house for a pre-planned fight by her boyfriend, Blake Dowling, 18. Leeds Crown Court heard that Dowling had been in “on-off” relationships with both girls, and they would regularly argue over him. Dowling’s mother said Smith was “jealous and obsessed” over her son’s relationship with Chloe. Smith had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder. However, on the second day of her trial on Thursday, she pleaded guilty to the more serious charge. Read more: Housing association worker 'stabbed in the heart' before body found in crashed car, inquest told Read more: Two men found guilty of spying for Iran’s intelligence service

Chloe Watson (pictured) was stabbed to death by Kayla Smith. Picture: Handout

The trial will continue for her two co-defendants, Dowling and Archie Rycroft, 20, who followed Smith to the fight and is accused of recording it on a phone. Dowling and Rycroft both deny murder and manslaughter. The judge, Mr Justice Cavanagh KC, said he would sentence Smith once the trial was over. He warned her that the only sentence he could pass for murder was life imprisonment, but that he would need to set the minimum term she must spend in custody.

Kayla Smith has pleaded guilty to Chloe's murder. Picture: Social Media

Prosecutors said that on the night of her death, Chloe was with Dowling at his mother’s house. When Smith found out she was there, the two girls argued over the phone and agreed to fight. Jurors heard that in the hours leading up to the fight, Smith repeatedly threatened to stab Chloe. A friend of Chloe’s who was on FaceTime with her that night said she heard Dowling answering his phone and heard Smith screaming: “Blake, I’m gonna smash your head in… you better not be with no girls… Chloe better not be there.” When Chloe said that she was there, the witness heard Smith say: “I’m gonna stab you in your throat.” Dowling booked a taxi to take Chloe to Smith’s home in the Austhorpe area of Leeds. CCTV and Ring doorbell footage shown in court showed Smith emerging from the summer house in her grandfather’s garden, where she lived, holding a knife.

CCTV showed Smith leaving her summer house at 5.10am wearing pyjamas and “striding quickly” with her right hand raised, and holding something shiny. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Press Association

Ring doorbell footage played in court showed Smith shouting: “Come on, big girl.”. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Press Association

After the stabbing, Smith and Rycroft ran back to Smith’s home. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Press Association

She could be heard shouting: “Come on big girl”, and was then seen running back to the summer house with Rycroft after the stabbing. Chloe, who had been stabbed five times in the neck and back, bled to death. CCTV footage taken at 5.12am, about one minute after the stabbing, shows Smith and Rycroft with Geoff Smith outside the summer house. Geoff Smith is heard saying “I’m ringing the police” and Smith replies: “You can’t ring the police, she’s dead.” Geoff Smith called for an ambulance 37 minutes after the stabbing, and was seen by a neighbour performing CPR on Chloe on the footpath. The court heard Chloe was taken by ambulance to hospital but was pronounced dead at 6.40am. When police arrested Smith and Rycroft, they were “laughing and joking” with two of their friends and using nitrous oxide in front of officers, Mr McKone said.

Police forensics officers at the scene in Kennerleigh Avenue, where Chloe was killed. Picture: PA Images/Alamy