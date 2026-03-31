Footage from the chaotic scenes shows hundreds of teenagers amassing on the high street as they ran riot in the south London neighbourhood.

Hundreds of masked teens scrambled away as a police car arrived on the scene on Clapham High Street. Picture: TikTok

By Jacob Paul

Two teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of assualting an emergency worker after huge crowds of youths caused chaos on Clapham High Street.

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The suspects remain in police custody following the commotion which broke out on Tuesday evening. Footage from the chaotic scenes shows hundreds of teenagers amassing on the high street as they ran riot in the south London neighbourhood. Residents told LBC large groups roamed the streets wearing balaclavas, forcing shops and supermarkets near Clapham Common to close while others 'scuffled with police' as dozens of officers arrived on the scene. A Metropolitan Police inspector imposed a Section 35 dispersal order across much of Clapham due to the chaos, giving officers extra powers to order certain individuals to leave the area. In one video clip, large swathes of teenagers are seen gathered outside a Sainsbury's before they scramble away when a police car pulls up. Read more: Margot Robbie reveals she was kicked out of Infernos nightclub in Clapham - but won't say what for Read more: 'Loving family man': Clapham shooting victim named by police as family pay tribute

Ryan Love, a witness, told LBC he went out for a walk on the Common at around 6pm when he saw a group of around 100 teenagers gathered by the basketball courts. Just 40 minutes later, he saw them "marching towards the high street" before they "all just started running". "Once we got to the high street, all the shops had closed. There was a queue for me. I was M&S food. We joined the queue to get in but after 15 minutes realised it was not opening anytime soon." He added: "There was lots of running and screaming and not much actually happening because the police were blocking them from getting into shops and all the other shops had closed and locked their doors." Nicola James, a Clapham resident, described the scenes as "total chaos".

Hundreds of teens gathered on the streets of Clapham, leaving residents terrified. Picture: LBC