Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, is accused of plotting to carry out a contract killing for the Foxtrot gang

Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, is accused of plotting to carry out a contract killing for the Foxtrot gang, a Swedish crime group with links to Tehran. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A talented Norwegian footballer faces jail after flying to the UK to carry out a killing on behalf of an Iran-backed international crime gang.

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CCTV image dated 18/03/25 of Johannes Natland at Manchester Airport. Picture: Handout

"I thought if I was to say 'no' I would be in serious danger - they're going to hurt my family," he said. "I thought they'd kill me." However, jurors heard he had lied repeatedly following his arrest and even tried to persuade his girlfriend not to give evidence in phone calls from prison An Old Bailey jury found him guilty of conspiracy to murder following a retrial.

Handout video grab dated 19/03/25 from police body worn video footage of Johannes Natland pretending to shoot an armed officer during his arrest. Picture: Handout

On Friday, Natland will be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court by Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb. The court heard how Natland was recruited by another teenager referred to as “Generalen” who was working for the proscribed Swedish Foxtrot gang. The gang is backed by the Iranian regime and is known for deploying children as young as 13 in drug smuggling and violent crimes. Natland was controlled by an English-speaking boss called “Agent 47”, in an apparent reference to the Hitman gaming and film franchise.

Central Criminal Court at the Old Bailey. Picture: Zefrog/Alamy

At his trial, one of Natland’s footballer friends recalled a conversation with him about “Swedish Foxes”. The defendant told him: “I’m going to get a lot of money and somebody is going to die.”Natland had also confided in his girlfriend before leaving for the UK, saying in a message: “I’m going on crazy mission.” According to her, he said: “Now I can finally kill someone and it’s perfect as I get money to do it. I can kill someone and life will be wonderful.” Giving evidence, Natland said he wanted to look “cool” to his peers but it was just “bravado” and inside he was “terrified”. Natland told jurors: “I wasn’t an international assassin. I thought people had this impression and expected me to be this guy. I knew I wasn’t.”

Despite having supportive parents, his life went downhill after he became addicted to drugs and he was placed in rehab and a care home, he said. He told jurors how he planned to back out of the shooting, saying: “I was going to look like an idiot but desperate times call for desperate measures.“ Faced with the alternative of being shot in the head, I thought being shot in the foot is better, yeah.” Natland’s recruiter, a 17-year-old youth known as “Generalen”, was convicted in Norway of attempting to “contribute to murder” in May last year.