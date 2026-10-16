Teenage hitman faces jail after plotting contract killing on behalf of Iran-backed international crime group
Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, is accused of plotting to carry out a contract killing for the Foxtrot gang
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A talented Norwegian footballer faces jail after flying to the UK to carry out a killing on behalf of an Iran-backed international crime gang.
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Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, is accused of plotting to carry out a contract killing for the Foxtrot gang, a Swedish crime group with links to Iran.
The teenager agreed to shoot an unknown target for 25,000 euros (£21,500) in March last year.
He was arrested by armed police two days after he arrived in the UK at a hotel in Huddersfield with two guns and 12 live bullets.
Natland admitted possessing the firearms and ammunition but claimed he would have shot himself in the foot to get out of the “pickle” he was in.
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"I thought if I was to say 'no' I would be in serious danger - they're going to hurt my family," he said.
"I thought they'd kill me."
However, jurors heard he had lied repeatedly following his arrest and even tried to persuade his girlfriend not to give evidence in phone calls from prison
An Old Bailey jury found him guilty of conspiracy to murder following a retrial.
On Friday, Natland will be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court by Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
The court heard how Natland was recruited by another teenager referred to as “Generalen” who was working for the proscribed Swedish Foxtrot gang.
The gang is backed by the Iranian regime and is known for deploying children as young as 13 in drug smuggling and violent crimes.
Natland was controlled by an English-speaking boss called “Agent 47”, in an apparent reference to the Hitman gaming and film franchise.
At his trial, one of Natland’s footballer friends recalled a conversation with him about “Swedish Foxes”.
The defendant told him: “I’m going to get a lot of money and somebody is going to die.”Natland had also confided in his girlfriend before leaving for the UK, saying in a message: “I’m going on crazy mission.”
According to her, he said: “Now I can finally kill someone and it’s perfect as I get money to do it. I can kill someone and life will be wonderful.”
Giving evidence, Natland said he wanted to look “cool” to his peers but it was just “bravado” and inside he was “terrified”.
Natland told jurors: “I wasn’t an international assassin. I thought people had this impression and expected me to be this guy. I knew I wasn’t.”
Despite having supportive parents, his life went downhill after he became addicted to drugs and he was placed in rehab and a care home, he said.
He told jurors how he planned to back out of the shooting, saying: “I was going to look like an idiot but desperate times call for desperate measures.“
Faced with the alternative of being shot in the head, I thought being shot in the foot is better, yeah.”
Natland’s recruiter, a 17-year-old youth known as “Generalen”, was convicted in Norway of attempting to “contribute to murder” in May last year.
Three more people have been charged by Norwegian police with a decision yet to be taken by prosecutors whether to “indict” them.
In September 2025, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murderand has been released under investigation.
Two men, aged 30 and 27, were arrested in Bradford on May 20 on suspicion of handling stolen goods relating to a car.
They were subsequently released on bail.The true identity and whereabouts of Natland’s English-speaking controller, Agent 47, remains unknown.