The teenagers made false reports of shootings and bombings to police, with the two youngsters appearing in court in Merseyside

Side view of a Merseyside Police vehicle - as the members of 'Monkey Mafia' appeared in court accused of swatting. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two teenagers carried out hoax “swatting” calls targeting online influencers as well as universities, hospitals and other institutions in the US and Canada in the hope of causing “major disruption and fear”, a court has heard.

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Dylan Ash and Kieron Ellison, both 19, are accused of being part of an online syndicate called Monkey Mafia, which carried out hoax calls between October 2022 and June 2023, Liverpool Crown Court was told on Wednesday. Opening the trial, Joe Allman, prosecuting, told jurors swatting was a form of hoax call which alleged an armed attack and resulted in special weapons and tactics teams, or Swat teams, being called. The “gold standard” of the offence would result in a targeted individual being detained at gunpoint by police, he said. He told the jury: “Monkey Mafia were prolific swatters.” They used social media including Telegram, X and Discord, to plan, co-ordinate and publicise their activities, he said. The group targeted American influencers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross and made hoax calls alleging armed attacks at universities, schools, hospitals and hotels, Mr Allman said. Read more: What happened to Henry Nowak and why are people protesting? Read more: Police pelted with bricks and bottles as violence erupts at Henry Nowak murder protest

merseyside police patrol car outside the queen elizabeth ii law courts crown court Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

The court heard among the places targeted were Boston University, the indigenous students’ department of the University of Western Canada, Tamaya Hyatt resort in New Mexico and Sparrow Hospital in Michigan, as well as locations in Kent and Merseyside near Ash and Ellison’s homes. Mr Allman said: “They were hoping to cause major disruption and fear.” He said the point of the calls was to demonstrate the group’s “clout”. He added: “They wanted to be feared and respected in certain quarters.” The court heard the first incident happened on October 1 2022, when Ash was aged 16 and Ellison aged 15. The group were said to have called police in the UK alleging there was a man threatening children with a machete at an address in Deal, Kent, near to where Ash was living. A hoax call to police in Merseyside was made the following day reporting males fighting with machetes near in McDonalds in St Helens, where Ellison is from, Mr Allman said. He said there was a “racist element” to the offences but it was not the only motivation. He said: “It’s highly likely that a combination of greed, online vanity, racist hostility and just sheer anti-social hostility all played a part in who they decided to target.”

The online syndicate called Monkey Mafia called in a hoax call to a McDonald's near St Helens. Picture: Alamy