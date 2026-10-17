The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was 17 when she was raped and sexually assaulted on the Hartpury College campus in Gloucestershire

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was 17 when she was raped and sexually assaulted. Picture: Cavan Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A woman who was raped as a teenager has told LBC "it's a joke" that her abuser was not jailed.

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The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was 17 when she was raped and sexually assaulted on the Hartpury College campus in Gloucestershire by fellow student Thomas Woodall, who was 16 at the time. Woodall, now 19, was convicted of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault but was sentenced as a minor as he was under 18 when the assault took place. Last month, at Gloucester Crown Court, he was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £4,380. He was also given a 3 year custodial sentence suspended for three years. "Being able to get out of prison time, as long as he doesn’t reoffend in three years is a joke," the woman said, recounting her experience publicly for the first time. "It just feels like a slap on the wrist.” Read more: Police sergeant who carried out number of rapes and sex attacks against women jailed Read more: Russell Brand transformed into 'wild-eyed maniac', alleged assault victim tells court

She’s told us it was “disgusting” to hear Woodall’s defence barrister describe him being inexperienced in relationships with girls during the trial. And - after waiting three years to see her attacker found guilty, the young woman has told LBC she feels “let down by the justice system”. The Attorney General’s Office have said the case cannot be referred to the Court of Appeal through the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme. As AGO spokesperson has said “after very careful consideration, the Solicitor General has concluded that this case cannot be referred to the Court of Appeal.

A referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to the Court of Appeal can only be made if a sentence is not just lenient but unduly so, such that the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range of sentences reasonably available in the circumstances of the offence. The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case.” Thomas Woodall’s case comes just weeks after another teenage boy who attacked a girl was also sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court. The 14 year old, who repeatedly stabbed the girl because she’d rejected his advances was given a restraining order due to his age. Speaking to LBC about that case, the girl’s mother said she it was “disgusting” that the judge hadn’t handed out a custodial sentence. That case could not be referred to the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme because of the defendant’s age. Thomas Woodall raped and assaulted the young woman on their first night on campus at Hartpury College.

The victim has told LBC that she doesn’t feel the agricultural college near Cheltenham gave her enough support. Picture: Thousand Word Media Ltd/Alamy