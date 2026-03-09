Teenaged footballer dies after collapsing in academy match
Oxford United said one of its academy players collapsed during a game against Fulham.
A 15-year-old footballer, named as Amelia Aplin, has died after collapsing during a match.
Oxford United said an academy player collapsed mid-match in a game against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.
The team were playing at the club's training centre in Horspath.
In a statement, the Junior Premier League called the 15-year-old "an enormously talented goalkeeper" and a "bright light in our all-stars programme", saying her loss would be "felt deeply".
"Amelia represented everything we hope to see in a young footballer: resilience, passion, and a strong team spirit.
"As a goalkeeper she played with courage and determination, and was a constant source of encouragement to her teammates."
They added that her presence "made a lasting impression on those who had the privilege of playing alongside her."
Oxford United, praised the efforts of both Oxford United and Fulham Football Club, along with the emergency services.
"The Club will offer support to Amelia's family, players, coaches and staff impacted by this tragic event.
"We would ask that the family's privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time."Sunday's match between Oxford United Women and Real Bedford has been postponed.