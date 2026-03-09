A 15-year-old footballer, named as Amelia Aplin, has died after collapsing during a match.

Oxford United said an academy player collapsed mid-match in a game against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The team were playing at the club's training centre in Horspath.

In a statement, the Junior Premier League called the 15-year-old "an enormously talented goalkeeper" and a "bright light in our all-stars programme", saying her loss would be "felt deeply".

"Amelia represented everything we hope to see in a young footballer: resilience, passion, and a strong team spirit.

