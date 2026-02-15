A 17-year-old girl has died after being in a three-car collusion in Cwmbran, Monmouthshire, eher brother has said.

Her brother, Jake, said in a tribute published by Gwent Police that she was "the best sister I could've ever asked for. She was funny, kind and caring."

Demi was the only pedestrian involved in the incident.

The incident occurred at around 12.25pm on Thursday, February 12.

Demi Edmunds, who was described as "funny, kind and caring", died at the scene of the crash on the A4042 in Cwmbran, Monmouthshire, according to Gwent Police.

Jake described the siblings as being close friends.

"Me and her were very close, she was like a best friend to me that I could trust with anything and everything, but she's no longer with us any more."

"Hopefully she's in heaven, somewhere better."

The family of the teen, who police said have asked for privacy, said in a shared statement that Demi was "a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin and niece" who was "once met, never forgotten".

"Demi loved her friends, and she was loved by all."

Detectives have appealed for the public's help, including anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.