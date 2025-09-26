A teenager accused of attempting to murder a man in Bristol has been charged with a terrorism offence.

Alina Burns, 18, was arrested on August 2 after a 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries when he was allegedly assaulted in the Bedminster area of the city.

The incident was initially investigated by Avon and Somerset Police before being taken over by Counter Terrorism Policing South West.

Burns, of Lynton Road, Bristol, appeared before the Old Bailey in London via video link charged with six offences on Friday.

She is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to the Terrorism Act, as well as attempting to murder Mohammed Mahmoodi and attempting to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The defendant faces three charges of having an article with a blade or point without good reason on East Street, Bedminster, on August 2.

These charges relate to the alleged possession of an axe, scalpel and two darts.

Burns, who spoke to confirm her name and that she understood the judge, was not asked to enter pleas to the charges against her.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told her: "Miss Burns, as you have heard, your trial is going to take place next year in March.

"That’s the end of the hearing, you will remain in custody."

The judge listed the case for trial on March 9 next year, with a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 16.

A spokesman for Counter Terrorism Policing South West previously gave Burns’s nationality as white British.