A teenager has admitted to a sexual offence against a Shetland pony.

Thomas Mikaelson, 19, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, where he admitted attempting to allow anal penetration by a living animal.

The court heard that the offence took place at Gledhill Farm in Almondbury, Huddersfield, in August 2025 and involved a Shetland pony.

Mikaelson denied another offence of trespass at the same farm in June that year.

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