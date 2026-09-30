Teenager admits sexual offence against Shetland pony
The court heard of the ‘distress’ that the incident has caused at the farm.
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A teenager has admitted to a sexual offence against a Shetland pony.
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Thomas Mikaelson, 19, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, where he admitted attempting to allow anal penetration by a living animal.
The court heard that the offence took place at Gledhill Farm in Almondbury, Huddersfield, in August 2025 and involved a Shetland pony.
Mikaelson denied another offence of trespass at the same farm in June that year.
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Judge Simon Phillips KC told Mikaelson that a "custodial sentence is an option” and he’ll learn his fate on November 17.
The court heard of the ‘distress’ that the incident has caused to the farm.
Mikaelson was given bail and left court wearing a hat and scarf wrapped around his face.