Teenager arrested after emergency services attacked with fireworks. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Police said a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after emergency services were attacked with fireworks as they responded to an incident at a block of flats in Huyton, near Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said emergency services were called to Knowsley Heights on Primrose Drive on Wednesday evening following reports young people were directing fireworks at a block of flats, with firefighters extinguishing a fire on a third-floor balcony. Fireworks were also fired towards police officers and firefighters who attended the scene and a female police officer suffered a minor leg injury. The force said a 14-year-old boy was detained at about 7.20pm and remains in custody.

Old Rough Park in Kirkby Knowsley UK. Picture: Alamy