Fire and rescue teams were called to the scene at 9.22pm on Friday

Officers were called at 9.35pm on Friday to reports that The Big Mill on Mill Street, Leek, was on fire, Staffordshire Police said. Picture: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

By Georgia Rowe

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a huge blaze broke out at a historic mill in Staffordshire, causing a number of nearby homes to be evacuated.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Six fire engines were sent to The Big Mill, a Grade II-listed building on Mill Street in Leek, at 9.22pm on Friday, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said. Staffordshire Police said a man from Leek had been arrested on suspicion of arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered, and remained in custody. At the height of the incident, up to six crews were tackling the blaze. Four remain at the scene. The service confirmed that no-one has been reported injured. Read more: Met Police reviewing CCTV in Morgan McSweeney phone theft probe Read more: Teenager denies having explosives and making college bomb threat

🚨🇬🇧 HISTORIC MILL BUILDING IN LEEK ENGULFED BY FIRE



The historic Big Mill building in Leek, Staffordshire is on fire.



Firefighters are battling the blaze as emergency services respond to the scene.



Local residents have been evacuated while crews work to contain the fire.



The… pic.twitter.com/VLbIbfzrAt — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) March 28, 2026

It comes after firefighters tackled a blaze at the same building last March, which was brought under control before it could take hold. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service urged people to avoid driving near the area and advised nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed. Residents said the derelict building appeared “completely burned out”. Station Manager Jonathan Ashby said: “The fire is under control but has not yet been extinguished, as crews are unable to enter the building at this time. “A large cordon remains in place and we expect to be in the area for some time while we work to bring the incident to a safe and swift conclusion.”