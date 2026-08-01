An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a reported “explosion” in Ipswich town centre.

The Suffolk Constabulary was called to a block of flats on Princes Street just before 8:45 pm on Friday, where officers found multiple damaged windows.

The man was arrested at around 9:05 pm on suspicion of arson/criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

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