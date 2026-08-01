Teenager arrested following 'explosion' at block of flats
The 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of arson/criminal damage with intent to endanger life and remains in custody
An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a reported “explosion” in Ipswich town centre.
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The Suffolk Constabulary was called to a block of flats on Princes Street just before 8:45 pm on Friday, where officers found multiple damaged windows.
The man was arrested at around 9:05 pm on suspicion of arson/criminal damage with intent to endanger life.
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
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The 18-year-old remains in custody, according to the force.
The block’s residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and the street was subsequently closed to the public.
The scene was also attended by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service.