A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a missing man was recovered from a river.

A murder probe was subsequently launched and a 19-year-old male has since been arrested.

Police confirmed a body was found near Millbay Marina on Sunday afternoon during a search of the area. Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Perham's family have been informed.

Drew Perham, 24, was reported missing by his family on Saturday after he failed to return from a night out in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police say Mr Perham’s family is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Superintendent James Dowler said the investigation had been "fast paced" and a "significant' policing presence will remain in the Millbay area in the coming days.

Mr Dowler added: “Formal identification is yet to take place, however, all of our thoughts are with Drew’s family and friends at this unbelievably difficult time.

"I would like to ask people to avoid speculating about this case – we are in the early stages of our investigation to establish the full circumstances and online speculation in particular is not helpful.

"Anyone who has information which may assist the police investigation is asked to please get in touch and report it.

"We are particularly interested in people who may have been in the Millbay area between 1am and 4am during the early hours of Saturday January 24."