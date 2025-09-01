An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died falling from a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to reports that a woman had fallen from the building in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, shortly after 2.40pm on Thursday, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

The 25-year-old victim was found at the scene with significant injuries and died in hospital on Friday.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

