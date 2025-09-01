Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after woman falls from block of flats
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died falling from a block of flats.
Listen to this article
Emergency services were called to reports that a woman had fallen from the building in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, shortly after 2.40pm on Thursday, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
The 25-year-old victim was found at the scene with significant injuries and died in hospital on Friday.
Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Read more: Police launch murder investigation after man stabbed to death in Luton
Read more: Man, 26, arrested after Jewish teenager shot in the head with air rifle
An 18-year-old man from Southampton has now been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation, the force said on Monday.
Police are not looking for any further suspects at this time.
Officers remain in the area carrying out patrols.
The woman's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.