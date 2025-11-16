Lainie Williams, 17, was found with fatal stab wounds at the address in South Wales, with her mother found seriously injured.

Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'brave and beautiful' schoolgirl, 17, stabbed to death while 'fighting off intruder'. Picture: Family handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 'brave and beautiful' schoolgirl, 17, was stabbed to death at her family home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cameron Cheng, 18, was arrested after police were called to reports of a stabbing at the family home in Wheatley Place, Cefn Fforest, South Wales, at around 7pm on Thursday. Armed police were involved in his arrest, which took place five miles from the family home. Police arrived at the address to find Lainie Williams with fatal stab wounds, with her mother, Rhian Stephens, 38, seriously injured. Cheng, a British national from Newbridge who is believed to be known to Lainie, was also charged with possession of a bladed article. He is to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Read more: Man who strangled elderly sleeping grandmother to death for inheritance jailed Read more: Major incident declared as Storm Claudia leaves Monmouth underwater - with residents evacuated and thousands left without power

It comes as Lainie's family praised the 'brave' 17-year-old schoolgirl. having spoken of their heartbreak in the wake of her death. According to Lainie's heartbroken grandfather, Robert Stephen, the 17-year-old told her eight-year-old brother, who witnessed the attack, to hide under the bed in a bid to save him.

Lainie Williams, 17, was found fatally wounded in the bedroom of her home in Cefn Fforest, South Wales, at around 7am on Thursday. Picture: Handout

Read more: Prisons crisis stopping lags getting rehabilitated, MPs warn Read more: Border Force staff ‘fed up to back teeth’ take strike action He alleges the attacker waited for Ms Stephens' partner, Clive Osborne, to leave for work before entering the home, according to The Sun. In a heartbreaking reflection, Lainie's cousin, Megan, wrote on social media: “There’s not enough words, rest peacefully our brave and beautiful cousin Lainie.