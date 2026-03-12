A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage girl was stabbed at a secondary school near Norwich.

Police were called to Thorpe St Andrew School on Laundry Lane at 10.24am on Wednesday following reports that a teenage girl had been stabbed.

Pupils were put into lockdown in their classrooms after the incident.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife on a school premises, Norfolk Police said.

