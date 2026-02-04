A teenager created an online “library” of extreme right-wing material encouraging violent attacks on racial groups, a jury has found.

Joseph Cope was aged 16 and 17 when he used social media to encourage terrorism, the Old Bailey was told.

The defendant, now aged 20, published posts and images on a Telegram channel titled Serano’s Division.

Among the posts was a link to a separate Telegram channel called the Great Library Of Thule on which Cope had uploaded hundreds of extreme right-wing documents.

Prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds had told jurors at the Old Bailey that they included documents explaining how to cause mass public disorder and inciting violence against racial groups.

By creating the link to the channel, Cope was effectively “providing a service to others to access those documents”, Mr Pawson-Pounds said.

