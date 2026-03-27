Teenager denies having explosives and making college bomb threat
Jagger Strang, 18, from Stafford, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday where he entered pleas to 10 charges against him
A teenager has denied threatening to bomb a college and having explosives with intent to endanger life.
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Jagger Strang, 18, from Stafford, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday where he entered pleas to 10 charges against him.
The charges allege he possessed the explosive substances gunpowder and thermite as well as YouTube videos about the manufacture of black powder and how to make a detonator from improvised materials.
On September 2 last year, he allegedly made threats to kill peers at Stafford College and set off a bomb there.
Days later, he was found in possession of a blow pipe in a private place, according to the charges.
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On Friday, Strang appeared at the Old Bailey before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb for a hearing in his case.
The defendant spoke to confirm his name and enter not guilty to all the charges, which included possession of explosive substances with intent to endanger life and having information likely to be useful for terrorist purposes.
Mrs Justice Cheema Grubb directed Strang be acquitted of one charge of possession of a prohibited offensive weapon in a private place on September 10 2025 relating to a ninja knife.
The senior judge confirmed Strang’s trial would be heard at Leicester Crown Court before Mr Justice Wall from May 5.
The defendant was remanded into custody.