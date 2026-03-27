A teenager has denied threatening to bomb a college and having explosives with intent to endanger life.

Jagger Strang, 18, from Stafford, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday where he entered pleas to 10 charges against him.

The charges allege he possessed the explosive substances gunpowder and thermite as well as YouTube videos about the manufacture of black powder and how to make a detonator from improvised materials.

On September 2 last year, he allegedly made threats to kill peers at Stafford College and set off a bomb there.

Days later, he was found in possession of a blow pipe in a private place, according to the charges.

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