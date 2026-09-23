Teenager denies sending racist message to Lioness Jess Carter
Aaryan Aggarwal, 19, was charged with sending a message over a public network that was offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
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A teenager has denied sending a racist message to England footballer Jess Carter during the UEFA Women’s European Championship in 2025.
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Aaryan Aggarwal, 19, was charged with sending a message over a public network that was offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Grace Court, prosecuting, told the hearing that Lioness Jess Carter received the message on July 17th in 2026, the day England beat Sweden in their Euro quarter-final.
Aggarwal has been accused of telling the footballer: “Well done stupid ugly n*****”.
The defendant, of Chigwell in Essex, pleaded not guilty to the offence during Wednesday’s hearing.
The trial has been set for March 3, 2027, at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.
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In May, police arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of directing racist abuse towards Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo during the side's draw with Everton.
The man, from Nottinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after supporters and stewards reported that racist abuse was shouted by a fan during the 3-3 draw on Monday.
A Merseyside Police statement said the suspect has been bailed with conditions, including restrictions preventing him from going within one mile of any designated sports stadium for a period of up to four hours before kick-off, during matches and up to four hours after the final whistle.
"An investigation into the incident during the match remains ongoing and we continue to work closely with Everton Football Club," the statement added.
City condemned the incident, while Everton said: "Racism and discrimination in all forms are completely unacceptable. They have no place in our stadia, our sport or in society, and behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated.
"A swift response from fellow supporters, stewards and Merseyside Police led to the individual being identified and appropriate action taken.
"The club will continue to work closely with the authorities to support their investigation and will take the strongest possible action in line with its zero-tolerance approach."
It is the second time this season that Semenyo has been the target of alleged racial abuse.In August, the Ghana international reported an incident during his then club Bournemouth’s 4-2 defeat at Liverpool.
In December, Mark Morgan, 47, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to an offence of racially aggravated disorderly behaviour against the player.
This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and must have consequences.— England (@England) May 5, 2026
We stand with both Marc and his Manchester City team-mate Antoine, and support strong action by the authorities and social media companies. https://t.co/prsGsc3DEB
His trial was due to begin last month but the case has been adjourned until September to determine whether Morgan is fit to stand it.
Separately, following Monday’s match, City said that racist abuse had been directed towards England defender Marc Guehi on social media.
A statement from the club said: "Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse directed towards Antoine Semenyo at yesterday’s match.
"We welcome the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible.
"We are also incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guehi was subject to a series of vile racist social media posts last night.
"We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game."
With City dropping points, the initiative has been handed back to Arsenal who can secure the crown by winning their remaining fixtures against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace.
Guehi made a key error in the match which led to Everton equalising through Thierno Barry before going on to take a 3-1 lead which City clawed back late on.
After the match, the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram: "I need to do better, but we keep going and focused on the next. Thank you for your support as always. Thank you Jesus!"
A statement posted to the official England account on X added: "This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and must have consequences.
"We stand with both Marc and his Manchester City team-mate Antoine, and support strong action by the authorities and social media companies."