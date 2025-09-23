Teenager detained after explosion in Oslo city centre
A teenager has been detained following an explosion in Oslo city centre.
Listen to this article
Police conducted an controlled explosion of a second device found at the scene on Tuesday evening.
The explosive device appeared to be a "military-style" hand grenade, Brian Skotnes, the officer in charge, said.
The suspect in custody is just 13 years old, local media reports.
Read more: Would-be Trump assassin tries to stab himself in court after being found guilty of plot to murder US President
Read more: All traffic at Copenhagen Airport halted after 'large drones' spotted in the sky
No one was hurt in the initial blast, which took place just 500 metres from Oslo’s Israeli embassy.
"We've apprehended one suspect and are intensively seeking more information as well as other people," Mr Skotnes said.
"Our hypothesis is that it is criminals who have an agenda against other criminals, but we cannot rule out anything."
The area is now safe, Mr Skotnes said, refusing to confirm the suspect’s age.
Oslo residents were informed of the explosion via an emergency text message.